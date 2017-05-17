Collaboration between Mahidol University and the University of Canterbury (UC) is going from strength to strength.

Bangkok--17 May--Noname IMC

In June 2016, seven students from Mahidol University attended a programme at the University of Canterbury (UC) hosted by the College of Arts in Christchurch, New Zealand. In return, 14 UC students traveled to Bangkok in January 2017 to undertake a six week internship programme, spending an extra week away compared to previous years.

During their time in Christchurch, some of the visiting Mahidol students taught a Thai language and culture course to the group of UC students-an initiative offered for the first time which greatly benefitted both groups

One of the Mahidol students, Ranchana Poosa, commented that teaching the course was great practice as she wants to be a teacher in the future. "My students are enthusiastic and willingto learn. Everybody here is positive and optimistic. They help each other. Both Thai people and Kiwi people are very friendly, kind and generous. Living in Christchurch is a very good experience with beautiful surroundings, fantastic restaurants, savoury coffee and cafe together with museum for you to explore the history and plus a lot of modern architectures for you to be amazed."

Student Julie Qiu who travelled to Mahidol University in early 2016 says she and other UC students were able to experience every aspect of Thai culture - becoming friends with the locals, eating delicious food and seeing all the attractions. "I worked in their Division of Legal Affairs and Centre for Intellectual Property Management. It gave me valuable practical experience. It was an experience I will never forget."

Deputy Dean for National and International Networking, Faculty of Liberal Arts, Mahidol University, Dr.ChantarathHongboontrisays this six week internship programme organized in collaboration with Mahidol University provides students with an opportunity to gain valuable experience living and working in an international and intercultural environment. Examples of internships undertaken by UC students in the past include working in a research role for Greenpeace and in a marketing position with one of Thailand's biggest hotel groups. There is also the opportunity to work as teaching assistants at Mahidol University.

Students also benefit by living on the Mahidol University Campus. This combined with the internship enables them to gain a unique insight into another culture, which is supplemented by a series of weekend excursions that in 2016 included staying with a local fishing family and visiting an elephant sanctuary. This programme provides a series of experiences that would not otherwise be possible, framed by an academic programme designed to maximize learning and growth.

UC Director of International Growth Strategies, Tony Mortenson says the collaboration with Mahidol is an example of the many top universities that UC works with. These partnerships provide a range of exciting international experiences for UC students. "New Zealand's economic future demands that university graduates possess the attitudes and skills to function effectively and responsibly in an increasinglyinterconnected world. UC is proud to lead the way through collaborations like this."

For those who are interested in a New Zealand education, further information can be found at www.studyinnewzealand.govt.nz