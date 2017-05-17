Photo Release: #The Best Sushi Bar in Bangkok YTSB - Yellow Tail Sushi Bar Awarded in 2017 Thailand Tatler Best Restaurants

กรุงเทพฯ--17 พ.ค.--VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel Yellow Tail Sushi Bar, represented by Mr. Nuntakorn Chang (Left), Head of Marketing and Public Relations of VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, is delighted to announce that 'the Best Sushi Bar in Bangkok' YTSB - Yellow Tail Sushi Bar, serving delicious and authentic Japanese cuisine, has been awarded among the 2017 Thailand Tatler Best Restaurants by influential Thailand Tatler Best Restaurant Guide 2017. YTSB has been recognized for its exceptional cuisine and service, which puts the restaurant on the highest level of culinary experience, as voted by the discerning readers of Thailand Tatler Magazine, the country's leading luxury lifestyle magazine and website.

