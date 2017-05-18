Som Tam Feast At Spice Market Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel 1-30 June 2017

Bangkok--18 May--Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

For authentic Thai food, look no further than "Som Tam Feast" promotion at Spice Market. Celebrating the renowned Som Tam, the signature Thai spicy salad is offered in a variety of tasty dishes to add zest to your lunchtime.

Running from 1 – 30 June 2017, dishes will be offered individually and in Thai family style to diners during lunchtime hours from 11.30 am – 2.30 pm.

Flavourful Thai Herbs

Guests can try the Thum Thad – a spicy green papaya salad with salted egg, Chinese noodle, Vietnamese pork sausage, crispy pork skin, New Zealand Mussels and river prawns. Or for another authentically Thai dish, sample the spicy green papaya salad with pickled crap in a fermented fish sauce. A range of typically Thai offerings are on this special menu, with prices starting from THB 280 ++.

Authentic Thai Dishes

The expert Thai Chef team at Spice Market have carefully considered each inclusion on the menu for discerning guests. Dine in the charming surrounds of the award-winning restaurant, voted "Most Delicious Thai Restaurant in Bangkok' by the city's residents. Resembling an old Thai spice shop, guests can soak up the charm and hospitality whilst enjoying regional specialities combining the sweet, sour and spicy flavours Thai food is celebrated for.

Reserve your table to experience the best of "Som Tam Feast" during this delectable dining promotion from 1 – 30 June 2017 (Except Sunday).

To book your table, please call +66 (0) 2126 8866 or email:spicemarket.asia@anantara.com