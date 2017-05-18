DEX [Dream Express] joins hands with Toei Company, the license holder of the Masked Rider Japan as the hosts of the world#s first #Rider Run# to celebrate 45 years of the Rider#s series on this 28th May at the Lumphini Park.

Bangkok--18 May--4D Communications

DEX [Dream Express], the license holder of the Rider in Thailand, partners up with Toei Company, the license holder of the Masked Rider Japan to host a running race 'Rider Run' for the first time in the world to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rider's series and to promote health and family relationship under the theme 'Rider Battle Run' between two generations of the Riders. Participants will have chance to meet and greet with teenage idol actors from the series "Hormones" on this 28th May at the the Lumphini Park.

Ms. Pitchapa Narongpan, marketing manager of DEX [Dream Express], the leading Japan's comic book and entertainment company in Thailand, revealed that on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Rider's series, DEX will collaborate with Toei Company, the license holder of the Japanese Masked Rider, to organize the 'Rider Run' event for the first time in the world to promote health and family relationship. This event is also an invitation to all Thai Rider fans to come out and run for their health while celebrating this great occasion together.

"The racing types for this race are 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km. All activities will be held under the theme 'Rider Battle Run' which is the duel match between two generations of Riders, especially the Riders and Ai-Mod-Daeng. The first 45 finishers of each run will receive special prizes.

Team Rider (new generation Riders) will be led by Rider Gaim, Rider Wizard, and Rider Fourze while Team Ai-Mod-Daeng (first generation Riders) includes Rider V.1, Rider V.3, and Rider Stronger. The battle is even more exciting as a gang of famous teenage actors from the hit series "Hormones", led by Gun, PeePo, Praew, Claudine, Rolex, and Utt will join the show and bring in more fun," said Ms. Pitchapa Narongpan.

The "Rider Run" which will take place this Sunday 28th May at the Lumphini Park is open for online registration as of today. Just click "shop.DEXclub.com/riderrun" and choose one from the 2 race types which are 1. Henshin Riders – packages in this type include • Family Only (3 pax) - Distance: 2.5. km/ Price: 2,200 baht. Participants will receive running shirts, bibs, medals, and 2 limited edition running waist packs, not to mention a special prize for children ticket which is sold at only 400 baht for the Family only package • Normal runner (1 pax) – Distance: 5 km or 10 km/ Price: 900 baht. Participants will receive running shirts, bibs, medals, and 1 limited edition running waist pack. 2. Standard - packages in this type include • Family Only (3 pax) - Distance: 2.5 km/ Price: 1,700 baht. Participants will receive running shirts, bibs, medals, and a special ticket price for children at 400 baht for the Family only package. • Normal runner (1 pax) – Distance: 5 km or 10 km/ Price: 650 baht. Participants will receive running shirts, bibs, and medals.