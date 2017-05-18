SALA RESORTS AND SPAS LAUNCHES REVIVE HOLISTIC CLEANSING PROGRAMME TO RECALIBRATE SENSE OF WELL-BEING

Bangkok--18 May--SALA Hospitality Group

Integrated five-day detox journey offered at SALA Resort and Spa properties on Phuket and Koh Samui

Following the successful debut of SALA Resorts and Spas' Detox programme, the group has revived its holistic 5-day detoxification journey to complement the boutique brand's personal and private resort experience with spa treatments, yoga, and health-oriented gourmet meals. The 5-day "REVIVE" detoxification programme – available at SALA Samui Choengmon Beach Resort and Spa and SALA Phuket Resort and Spa – is designed to improve digestion, organ and systemic functions, boost the immune system and restore energy levels, and restore the body to a balanced state of health.

Developed together with leading wellness provider Amrita, the holistic programme uses medicinal Thai herbs and plants as ingredients for unique detox shake formulas, designed to help the body remove toxins and at the same time to nourish and protect it from oxidative damage caused by the release of those toxins.

The 100% natural detoxification process includes a choice of two comprehensive meal plans: a strict menu or a protein-enhanced menu. Coconut juice and tropical fruits are served alongside detox juices throughout the day.

Before embarking on the programme, guests go through an evaluation process by Dr. Graham Rowe, Chief Naturopath at Amrita.

A typical day then starts at 8 a.m. when guests drink 500ml of water with lime. Breakfast follows and the menu may include two boiled eggs, gluten-free bread, avocado, and sauteed mushrooms. A mid-morning detox shake is followed by a light lunch at noon with tasty options such as gluten-free penne with chickpeas in tomato sauce. Every afternoon, guests can enjoy a spa treatment with choices ranging from a Seaweed Detoxifying Body Wrap to a Tri-Phase Stone Therapy. A detox shake follows to tide guests over until the thrice-weekly group yoga class at 5 p.m. The last meal of the day is then served from a dinner menu that includes dishes such as pomelo green mango salad served over brown rice.

During their free time, guests are encouraged to enjoy the resort's facilities. This can include a gentle swim in the pools, a leisurely bike ride, or a stroll on the beach. In the evenings, guests can join complimentary activities offered by the resorts, which include a weekly movie on the beach.

"Not everything can be re-balanced in five days, but with our detox programmes we hope to demonstrate that wellness can also be an enjoyable experience, and it doesn't take much to improve your overall sense of well-being," said Jon Ashenden, regional general manager of SALA Hospitality.

To encourage guests to adopt healthy eating habits, those who complete the "REVIVE" programme will receive a recipe booklet featuring all the meals and juice concoctions used throughout their cleansing journey.

The "REVIVE" five-day detox package starts at THB 39,900++ per person exclusive of accommodation. The total package includes a full board meal plan, 5 detox shakes per day, probiotic vitamin supplements, a daily spa programme, and 3 days of yoga for beginners. A 72-hour advance reservation is required for all bookings. Prices are valid until 31 October 2017.

For booking or more information, email info@salahospitality.com or visitwww.salahospitality.com