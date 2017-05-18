Salmon by the city at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Salmon by the city at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Thursday May 18, 2017 13:08
Wednesday night is Salmon night at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Center at CentralWorld where a grand buffet is available at The World restaurant for THB 1,390++ per person includes free-flow Sake and Sake cocktails (plus government tax and service charges).
Food includes freshly prepared buffet salmon such as Salmon bisque soup, Baked whole salmon with herb, Green curry with salmon, Grilled salmon fillet with white wine cream sauce, and many more. There will also be a plenty of stations with a wide range of international cuisine will be on offer as well. Come join us every Wednesday night from 18.00 - 22.30 hrs.
