Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Donates Computers to Chalerm Rajakumari Public Library in Chaiyaphum

Bangkok--18 May--EXIM BANK Mrs. Wantana Mongkolsri (right), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently donated computers to "Chalerm Rajakumari" Public Library in Chaiyaphum province. This was part of EXIM Thailand's corporate social responsibility program to support the "Knowledge Base for the Community" project to provide youngsters and people in the community with educational tools and equipment for knowledge enhancement. The donation was received by Mr. Thawisak Thiangtham (left), Director of Non-Formal and Informal Education in Chaiyaphum province.

Latest Press Release

