Shop till you drop at Jim Thompson Sale 2017 Up to 70% off
Jim Thompson is inviting shoppers to shop finest products at "Jim Thompson Sale 2017". The much-awaited event welcomes everyone with joy and value, with special discount at 70% across all premium product categories with "Jim Thompson" branded that suit for every desire including clothing for men, women and kids, bags, shoes, scarves and fashion accessories, as well as fabrics and home furnishings. Shoppers, furthermore, will be overjoyed with a great selection of full-of-quality-and-savor of farm products, organic fruits and vegetables, from "Jim Thompson Farm" alongside quality processed products including products made by mulberry leaf and fruit, processed bananas, as well as honey from longan nectar. Jim Thompson Sale 2017 will run from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 10:00-17:00 hrs at Hall 106 of BITEC Bangna.
For convenience, Jim Thompson shuttle buses will be serviced at Exit 1 of BTS Bangna Station to connect BTS Skytrain passengers to and from the event hall. For more information, please call 02-762-2600 or visitwww.jimthompson.com.
