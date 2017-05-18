OMO Bright Future Academy enters its second year of promoting practical English use for Thai students outside the classroom

Bangkok--18 May--ABM

OMO, Thailand's leading brand of laundry detergent, led by Ms. Anongnart Termsinvanich, Marketing Brand Manager at Unilever Thai Trading Ltd., launched the "2nd Bright Future Academy" following the program's immensely successful first year, which helped Thai students improve their spoken English outside the classroom. The Academy, acting on evidence that Thai kids have considerable anxieties when speaking English in daily life situations, has proven effective in helping reluctant learners who are not motivated to learn the language. Loukgolf – Kanathip Soonthornrak, an English tutor and founder of the "Angkriz" language school, teamed up with the campaign to start a fun and knowledgeable online English class to help students build their confidence when using English.

Ms. Anongnart Termsinvanich, Marketing Brand Manager at Unilever Thai Trading Ltd., said, "English as a global language is spoken internationally and is also the language of opportunity. In fact, it provides you with a broad range of opportunities in education, career prospects, and other advantages in life, leading to a bright future plus the brightness of clothes, OMO is promoting confidence in Thai kids when they speak English to help them become more self-assured, both inside and out, and to go above and beyond anyone's expectations."

OMO and Loukgolf have teamed up again for the second year. This time, the focus is on practical, everyday English to build both knowledge and confidence in students so they become comfortable using English in everyday settings. Thai students' anxiety when speaking English links to a lack of vocabulary, but also familiarity when speaking due to an absence of useful learning opportunities. This, in turn, results in many Thai students not only avoiding any subjects involving English, but also in thinking in Thai before speaking in English, a challenge the "2nd Bright Future Academy" will help them overcome.

Loukgolf revealed his initial idea of offering an enjoyable yet practical online English-language course, saying, "When it comes to students who are highly reluctant to speak English, they usually know the language, but simply don't dare speak it. At the end of the day, it's all about practice. They should overcome their fear of making mistakes when speaking English simply by practising. The more they practise, the more confident and fluent they will become. This led to joining forces with OMO to initiate an intensive online English-language course that applies to real-life situations that comes with four core elements of knowledge: Landmark Smart, Shopping Smart, Street Smart, and Communication Smart."

Now anyone can easily brighten up their wardrobe and give a boost to their English-language skills by buying any formula of OMO laundry detergent at leading retailers nationwide at prices starting at only 99 baht. Purchases come with a free Thai bright bag with a QR Code that can be scanned to enrol in an online intensive English-language course worth over 1,000 baht, from now until May 31, 2017 (or while supplies last). Most importantly, the opportunity to improve English-language skills face to face is also being offered through OMO Thailand's Facebook Messenger. To find out more details and learn about English confidence-building activities for a brighter future, visit www.facebook/omothailand.com