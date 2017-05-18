DTAC users enjoy 10% off food at a fingertip at Taisho-Tei Ramen

Bangkok--18 May--IMPACT Exhibition Management Taisho-Tei Ramen, the ultimate Japanese ramen shop famed for its fresh and springy ramen noodle with flavorful soup broth originated from various regions in Japan as well as spicy Thai soup broth, offers a 10% discount on food for DTAC users to enjoy a wide variety of authentic ramen as well as many more of side dish menu items and desserts by simply dialing *140*333# and dial. This exclusive offer is only available at Taisho-Tei Ramen at The Mall Ngamwongwan branch from today until July 31, 2017. The restaurant is opened daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. For more information, please visit Facebook fan page: TaishoteiRamen and Instagram: taishotei_ramen.

Latest Press Release

