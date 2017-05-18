BAR9 Pool PartyGeneral Press Releases Thursday May 18, 2017 15:46
Feeling that summer heat yet? It's time to cool off at the next BAR9 Pool Party! This June 3rd , get fresh in your best swimwear looks at our infinity edge pool with some stunning views of Bangkok city. Feel those good vibes all throughout the party with ongoing music & entertainment by DJ MACC, DEE IRIS, Sunny, Marco Wong and TKO TWO!
Latest Press Release
