Bangkok--18 May--Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam

Time to get splashing!

Feeling that summer heat yet? It's time to cool off at the next BAR9 Pool Party! This June 3rd , get fresh in your best swimwear looks at our infinity edge pool with some stunning views of Bangkok city. Feel those good vibes all throughout the party with ongoing music & entertainment by DJ MACC, DEE IRIS, Sunny, Marco Wong and TKO TWO!

Entry tickets: THB 400 net, with 1 free entry drink

Party time: 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Food & drinks: Open bar from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Pass around shots every hour! Special food & drink offers starting from THB 100 net!

Sponsored by: FINLANDIA, BB&B, Mind Impact, Singha

Note: Guests must be over 20 years old to attend.

Check out more information and make a booking at http://www.bar9beergarden.com/bar9-pool-party/