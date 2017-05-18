LIVE LIFE IN PASTEL WITH CAFe CLAIRES NEW PASTEL PASSION AFTERNOON TEA

LIVE LIFE IN PASTEL WITH CAFe CLAIRES NEW PASTEL PASSION AFTERNOON TEAGeneral Press Releases Thursday May 18, 2017 11:59
Themed afternoon teas are a timeless tradition that lives on at Oriental Residence Bangkok. Cafe Claire introduces afternoon teas with Pastel Passion as the newest upcoming concept. The perfect set for a sweet afternoon of indulgence, Pastel Passion takes you on an imaginary voyage and invites you to live life in pastel with a selection of both savoury treats and luscious desserts served up on unique, colourful platters.
The Pastel Passion Afternoon Tea set includes classic tea time items, such as home-made plain scones with jam and clotted cream. Scrumptious savoury goods include open face tuna sandwiches and simple, but delicious, ham and cheese sandwiches. By all means, a pastel afternoon tea set would not be complete without sugary delights featuring chocolate cakes, strawberry sponge cakes, coconut cakes, Black Forest cakes, lemon meringues and the all-time favourite, Cafe Claire macarons, enjoyed with a selection of premium TWG teas. A charming feature of the set is two accompanying Oriental Residence teddy bears!
Latest Press Release
Themed afternoon teas are a timeless tradition that lives on at Oriental Residence Bangkok. Cafe Claire introduces afternoon teas with Pastel Passion as the newest upcoming concept. The perfect set for a sweet afternoon of indulgence, Pastel Passion...
- Saudi Arabia announces the creation of a new national military industries company. Wholly owned by the government, the new company forms a key part of Vision 2030. - The company will initially manufacture products and provide services across four...
Integrated five-day detox journey offered at SALA Resort and Spa properties on Phuket and Koh Samui Following the successful debut of SALA Resorts and Spas' Detox programme, the group has revived its holistic 5-day detoxification journey to complement...
Triumph announces Actress, Liv Tyler as the face of Triumph Essence for its global campaign this Autumn Winter 2017. Celebrating female sensuality and body confidence, the new campaign has been photographed by legendary fashion photographer, Rankin,...
Galvanised by its extraordinary success in some of the world's iconic fashion and luxury goods capitals, Fragrance Du Bois is proud to announce the opening of its first in-store boutique in London. Having established a positive symbiosis and working...