LIVE LIFE IN PASTEL WITH CAFe CLAIRES NEW PASTEL PASSION AFTERNOON TEA

Bangkok--18 May--Oriental Residence Bangkok

Themed afternoon teas are a timeless tradition that lives on at Oriental Residence Bangkok. Cafe Claire introduces afternoon teas with Pastel Passion as the newest upcoming concept. The perfect set for a sweet afternoon of indulgence, Pastel Passion takes you on an imaginary voyage and invites you to live life in pastel with a selection of both savoury treats and luscious desserts served up on unique, colourful platters.

The Pastel Passion Afternoon Tea set includes classic tea time items, such as home-made plain scones with jam and clotted cream. Scrumptious savoury goods include open face tuna sandwiches and simple, but delicious, ham and cheese sandwiches. By all means, a pastel afternoon tea set would not be complete without sugary delights featuring chocolate cakes, strawberry sponge cakes, coconut cakes, Black Forest cakes, lemon meringues and the all-time favourite, Cafe Claire macarons, enjoyed with a selection of premium TWG teas. A charming feature of the set is two accompanying Oriental Residence teddy bears!

This promotion is exclusively available from 15 May to 31 July 2017 from 14:30–17:00 hrs.

The Pastel Passion Afternoon Tea set with a choice of TWG teas and two Oriental Residence teddy bears are priced at 1,400 THB++ for two persons.

For more information and reservations, please call Cafe Claire at +66 (0) 2125 9000 ext. 9080 or emailreservations@oriental-residence.com.