Around the World on a Sunday Afternoon Brunch at Twenty-Seven Bites

Bangkok--19 May--midas pr

Whether for an invigorating breakfast or a quick business lunch, a dinner with friends or a leisurely brunch, Venues' Twenty-Seven Bites Brasserie has something for every discerning foodie, every day of the week, from every corner of the world. But the uncontested highlight is undoubtedly the signature Sunday Brunch

Every Sunday, at 12.00 o'clock sharp, Twenty-Seven bites opens its doors to welcome guests to the Big Blu Sunday Brunch, a culinary event that has become famous all around Bangkok and beyond.

Guests are welcomed to a gastronomic wonderland full of international treats and local favorites, spoiling even the most discerning palates for choice. At the many live cooking stations, skilled chefs prepare made-to-order Western favorites such as a variety of pasta dishes but also Asian bites, including freshly made dim sum, hand-rolled sushi and fragrant Vietnamese noodle soup. A long line of French brasserie-style counters displays freshly baked, fluffy croissants and a plethora of other delicious pastries, colorful arrangements of tropical fruits, freshly pressed juices, tasty nutritious smoothies and beautiful desserts nobody could say no to.

Those looking for a hearty dish will be thrilled to try the slow-braised Sunday roast, grilled meats and vegetables, creamy Indian curries or flavorful Cantonese classics by China Table's Chef Bruce Hui. And what would a brunch be without fresh seafood, prepared to order? Barbecued fish, king prawns as well as a selection of clams, crabs and oysters will delight all seafood-lovers.

Perhaps the true highlight of Twenty-Seven Bites' Big Blu Sunday Bruch, however, is the extensive entertainment offer for the younger guests. While parents sip on expertly crafted cocktails or freshly brewed coffee or tea from the espresso and herbal tea bar, kids can have a blast in a section of the restaurant dedicated entirely to them. Under the supervision of trained professionals, children can take part in fun activities such as making balloon art, playing the latest video games, getting their faces painted like their favorite superheroes and much, much more. Combined with the many child-friendly food options available on the buffet, this makes the brunch one of the best destinations for families on the weekend.

"Our Big Blu Sunday Brunch is the perfect place for families to enjoy a delicious meal and have a fun time together. While the parents are still sipping on their drinks and enjoying another round of our international dishes, kids can have a fantastic time in our children's corner. That way everybody gets to make the most out of their Sunday brunch experience," says Radisson Blu Plaza General Manager, Peter Feran.

Big Blu Sunday Brunch Options:

Brunch + free flow of water, soft drinks, juices, tea and coffee: THB 1,890 ++

Brunch + free flow of water, soft drinks, juices, tea, coffee, sparkling wine, house wines and local beer: THB 2,290 ++