Snacks come in a variety menu at CRU Champagne Bar

Snacks come in a variety menu at CRU Champagne BarGeneral Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 18:10
CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky on the 59th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, would like to invite you the exclusive club of the highest alfresco champagne bars in the world. The modern chic bar looks super classy is a new after-work hangout place in town with 360° panoramic backdrop, proposing a wide selection of creative and refreshing snacks and cocktails all night long.
Discover the appetizing and exciting snacks freshly prepared by the team of international chefs. Our recommend menu are foie gras and chicken yakitori, foie gras and chicken marinated with yakitori sauce grilled over a charcoal grill served with Spicy miso dipping sauce and lobster, crab and corn crispy nuggets, canadian lobster and crab combined with corn and chopped chives, seasoned with salt and pepper, tempura deep-fried till golden, served with truffle mayonnaise plus many more enticing menus. Come and taste it!
