ABB at Asian Utilities Week 2017

ABB at Asian Utilities Week 2017General Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 17:38
Latest Press Release
CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky on the 59th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, would like to invite you the exclusive club of the highest alfresco champagne bars in the world. The modern chic bar looks super classy is a...
ABB will present at the conference - we are pleased to share with you insights on latest technologies and solutions by our experts. Panel discussion: Big shift in power and the future of the grid – attended by Venu Nuguri, Lead Division Manager...
Enjoy delicious fruit and vegetable juice. Nationality American Jamba, by Juice (Jam Bar Joos)drinks, fruit and vegetable juices made of 100% is one of America's flying to Thailand. Jamba Juice (JamFestival) opens in Thailand Give the first 100 free...
Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, led by GM Sophon Vongchatchainont (front row, fifth from left) visits The Redemptorist Vocational School for People with Disabilities. On this occasion, the hotel also brought fourteen obsolete flat screen TVs to give to the...
Enjoy a "Terrazas & Steak" promotion at Angsana Laguna Phuket's Bodega & Grill every evening from 6pm to 11pm from now till July 2017. This special dining experience features Terrazas high altitude wines paired with selected beef and lamb dishes...