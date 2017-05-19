ABB at Asian Utilities Week 2017

Bangkok--19 May--ABB ABB will present at the conference - we are pleased to share with you insights on latest technologies and solutions by our experts. Panel discussion: Big shift in power and the future of the grid – attended by Venu Nuguri, Lead Division Manager Power Grids South Asia, Middle East and Africa Meet ABB innovation at Asian Utilities Week 2017 Date: May 24 - 25, 2017 Venue: Impact Arena, Bangkok, Booth No. H01 For more information, please visit our website: ABB Ability, ABB.com #ASUW17

