The Best Time for White Asparagus at Riverside Grill, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

The Best Time for White Asparagus at Riverside Grill, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel TowersGeneral Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 14:37
We are cordially inviting you to come and savor our white asparagus dishes during its best time of the year at Riverside Grill, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers. Our esteem chefs pay attention to every meticulous details in the cooking of sizzling hot white asparagus imported from Germany to be the best dinner for you and your loves one. Menu highlights include: White asparagus soup with blue swimmer crab meat, White asparagus risotto with Hokkaido scallops, White asparagus with roasted snow fish and tarragon hollandaise, White asparagus with grilled lamb loin and gruyere cheese croquettes, and many more special menu for you to be discovered! Prices start from THB 350++ to THB 650++. Starwood Preferred Guests® (SPG®) members are welcome to enjoy 15% off for food only. Available daily from now until June 30, 2017, from 6:00 to 10:00 PM.
Riverside experience is closer than you think. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com
