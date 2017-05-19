Terrazas Steak Promotion with special Malbec-infused salt served at Bodega Grill by Angsana Laguna Phuket

Terrazas Steak Promotion with special Malbec-infused salt served at Bodega Grill by Angsana Laguna PhuketGeneral Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 15:27
Enjoy a "Terrazas & Steak" promotion at Angsana Laguna Phuket's Bodega & Grill every evening from 6pm to 11pm from now till July 2017. This special dining experience features Terrazas high altitude wines paired with selected beef and lamb dishes served fresh from the grill.
Experience the best wines of Argentina: Terrazas Altos del Plata Malbec which gives off the flavours of ripe red fruits, such as raspberry, blackberry and plum reduction. A fresh floral profile of lavender and spicy notes of pepper showcases the wild aspect of the variety. This expressive wine is a perfect match with our 3 different steaks: 200gm Beef Tenderloin at THB 1,088++, Double Lamb Cutlets at THB 1,088++ or 300gm Porterhouse Sirloin at THB 1,288++. Enjoy our premium cuts with crafted Malbec-infused salt, giving the meat a light accent of wine aroma. A pairing not to be missed!
