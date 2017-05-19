Spending 9,999+, get free Peking Duck At The Mayflower Restaurant, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--19 May--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Dusit Thani Bangkok is pleased to announce hot deal of "Peking Duck" at The Mayflower Restaurant. Get free popular Chinese dish, "Peking Duck" when spending THB 9,999++ on the total bill during lunch and dinner. The good deal is valid on the month of June 2017 only.

On top of the free Peking Duck skin, guest still can choose to enjoy our signature duck meat menus including Complementing Duck, Stir-fried Duck with Pepper, and Duck Steak with Black Pepper.
Renowned as one of the premier dining destinations for authentic Chinese cuisine, The Mayflower is always a popular choice for discerning lovers of Cantonese cuisine.
For more information or reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani

