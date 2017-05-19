CULTURE OF CUTENESS BENTO BOX COMPETITION

General Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 13:45
Bangkok--19 May--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
Do you love to get creative with your bento boxes? Then come along to Kisso Japanese Restaurant on Tuesday, 30 May 2017 and get to work so we can see.
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok's Bento Box Competition looks to be a fun event to find out who, in the opinion of our expert judges, can arrange the most creative and original bento box in Bangkok.

It's not about the flavour, and expensive ingredients and/or containers won't help you win either. But make your bento box look artful and original and you could go home with the prize of a free voucher for four people to Kisso Japanese Restaurant's "Unlimited A La Carte Sunday Lunch" in a private room.

It's all part of a special season of Japanese culture and cuisine featuring guest chefs from The Westin Tokyo. And don't be surprised if the chefs drop in to admire your bento box handiwork for themselves.
If you would like to join the fun, the competition starts at 10:00 hrs and finishes at 12 noon. Please arrive at the hotel by 9:30 hrs in time to prepare.
Everything's up to you, including all ingredients, equipment, containers, garnishings, and condiments you want to use.
Please note that The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok, has the right to use pictures from the competition for public relations purposes and images may also be circulated in local and international media.
Places are limited so better fill in an entry form soon. You can get one from by emailing Kids Bento Box Competition at pr.bangkok@westin.com or please call 02 207 8000 for more information.

