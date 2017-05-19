System of Rice Intensification (SRI) findings shared at Hanoi Workshop

Bangkok--19 May--Asian Institute of Technology

Farmers from 11 provinces of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have reported near doubling of profit for paddy grown with the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) management practices. This was a result of higher yield coupled with reduced cost of seed, seedlings, and pesticides; along with better quality of food-grains, thereby commanding a higher market price.

These results and other project details were shared at Regional Review and Planning Workshop of the SRI-LMB Project organized in Hanoi, Vietnam on 24-25 April 2017.

The results was reported from 172 action research sites spread over 33 districts in 11 provinces — three in Cambodia (Kampot, Kampong Speu and Takeo); three in Thailand (Uttaradit, Sisaket and Surin); two in Vietnam (Bac Giang and Ha Tinh); and three in Laos (Khammouan, Savannakhet and Vientiane); as a part of the regional collaborative project led by the Asian Center of Innovation for Sustainable Agriculture Intensification (ACISAI) of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand with funding support from the European Union.

The total cost of action is 3.4 million Euros, and the project is being implemented in rainfed areas of Lower Mekong River Basin involving smallholder farmers, while partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Oxfam America, SRI-Rice, Cornell University, USA, and University of Queensland, Australia; and other government ministries and national universities. The project aims to work in tandem with the policies of the national ministries to support intensification of rice production in food insecure provinces using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) principle.

A detailed press release from the event is available at this link: http://www.sri-lmb.ait.asia/downloads/Hanoi%20RRPW%20Release.pdf

More details about the project are available at this link: http://www.sri-lmb.ait.asia/ .