DHL delivers Manchester United experience to Thailand

DHL delivers Manchester United experience to ThailandGeneral Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 10:04
DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, recently delivered an exclusive Manchester United experience to Thailand for a special event 'DHL – Manchester United Fan Meeting' with customers, employees and fans in the country.
Around 100 guests attended the 'meet and greet' event at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok together with legendary Manchester United midfielder Bryan Robson and defender Mikael Silvestre. At the exclusive event, a three-legged delivery game was held, and guests were treated to an inspiring Q&A session with the legends, as well as autograph signing and photo opportunities.
Chananyarak Phetcharat, Managing Director, DHL Express Thailand said, "As the Official Logistics Partner, DHL plays a key role behind-the-scenes when it comes to delivering success for Manchester United. The event provided us with a unique opportunity to showcase DHL's relationship with Manchester United, and share this with the fans in Thailand by organizing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to meet with successful Manchester United legends up close."
Latest Press Release
Outrigger Enterprises Group announced today that Kelly Hoen has been appointed the area general manager for Outrigger's two iconic beachfront properties in Waikiki – Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. In this...
Next week's Asian Utility Week is fast approaching and ABB is looking forward to welcoming you to our booth # H01! This event is a large-scale expo with a conference designed specifically for Asian utilities who seek to transform their utility business...
Farmers from 11 provinces of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have reported near doubling of profit for paddy grown with the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) management practices. This was a result of higher yield coupled with reduced cost of...
DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, recently delivered an exclusive Manchester United experience to Thailand for a special event 'DHL – Manchester United Fan Meeting' with customers, employees and fans in the...
Let's enjoy our fitness membership promotion at LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to get you to stay fit and healthy with our modern and fully equipped facilities including...