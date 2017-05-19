DHL delivers Manchester United experience to Thailand

Bangkok--19 May--PC & Associates Consulting

DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, recently delivered an exclusive Manchester United experience to Thailand for a special event 'DHL – Manchester United Fan Meeting' with customers, employees and fans in the country.

Around 100 guests attended the 'meet and greet' event at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok together with legendary Manchester United midfielder Bryan Robson and defender Mikael Silvestre. At the exclusive event, a three-legged delivery game was held, and guests were treated to an inspiring Q&A session with the legends, as well as autograph signing and photo opportunities.

Chananyarak Phetcharat, Managing Director, DHL Express Thailand said, "As the Official Logistics Partner, DHL plays a key role behind-the-scenes when it comes to delivering success for Manchester United. The event provided us with a unique opportunity to showcase DHL's relationship with Manchester United, and share this with the fans in Thailand by organizing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to meet with successful Manchester United legends up close."