Cambodia lauds CPF#s exemplary treatment of migrant workers

Bangkok--19 May--CPF

Cambodia's Labour and Vocational Training Ministry has awarded a certificate to Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF), lauding its exemplary migrant workers recruitment and treatment at the swine processing plant in Chachoengsao. CPF is the first Thai enterprise to receive such certificate.

Mr. Chamroen Kuem, the labour advisor at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia, recently visited CPF pork processing plant in Padriew district, Chachengsao province and presented the certificate on good practices for migrant workers. Through a review by the ministry, CPF is exemplary in terms of Cambodian worker recruitment while the workers have been treated with care and enjoyed equal rights as Thai workers.

Chamroen said that conversations with Cambodian workers and his visits to the workplace, the dormitory and the canteen assured the Camboidan government of CPF's good treatment to the workers. The workers enjoy a happy life and several of them send home THB10,000 (about USD294) per month, which helps lift the quality of life of the Cambodians and their families.

"The employment of any Cambodian worker elevates the quality of life of his family in Cambodia. On behalf of the Cambodian government, I hereby thank CPF for its appropriate and equal care for the Cambodians," Chamroen said.

Mr.Voraset Ranvongsanithichot, Assistant Vice President of CPF pork processing plant, said that CPF has upheld the international human rights practices in labour recruitment and treatment and has complied with the memoranda of understanding on labour signed by the governments in Thailand and neighboring countries.

The processing swine plant in Padriew employs more than 700 migrant workers. Aside from 20 workers from Myanmar, the rest are Cambodian. All were recruited directly by the company and they enjoy equivalent pays, welfare, training, health expenses, insurance and the pay hike scale offered to Thai workers. They stay in five provided dormitories and are assisted by a translator who helps connect them with needed help and consultation, to ensure their happy stay in Thailand.

Under CPF's policy in migrant worker recruitment, all recruited will be the company's direct employees. The recruitment of Cambodian workers is carried out through agents certified by the Cambodian government, while the recruitment process is transparent and closely reviewed by CPF's office in the country.

To date, CPF has employed nearly 9,000 migrant workers, 6,300 of them being Cambodian. The rest are from Myanmar. The company has applied international human rights practices in the recruitment and treatment of migrant workers, which has earned it confidence from the governments and the general public in neighboring