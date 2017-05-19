New Vietnamese Menus At Thien Duong Restaurant, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--19 May--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Dusit Thani Bangkok invites you to try new Vietnamese menus at Thien Duong Restaurant. Available from now onwards.

Discover new exciting and healthy dishes created by Chef Phumphast and experience our not-to-be-missed Vietnamese signature selections including Prawns Salad and Fruit with Avocado, Rice Noodles with Vietnamese Pork Sausage, Grilled Seabass with Turmeric Served with Ivy Gourd Sauce, and more. Dusit Gold Discount can be applied.

For more information, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345

E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani