Meet ABB innovation at Asian Utilities Week 2017

Bangkok--19 May--ABB

Next week's Asian Utility Week is fast approaching and ABB is looking forward to welcoming you to our booth # H01!

This event is a large-scale expo with a conference designed specifically for Asian utilities who seek to transform their utility business model to include digital enablers.

ABB is proud to sponsor this leading digital utility expo that focuses on digital transformation and customer centricity.

ABB has recently launched ABB Ability, our unified, cross-industry digital capability — extending from device to edge to cloud — with devices, systems, solutions, services and a platform that enable our customers to know more, do more, do better, together.

We'll give you a sneak preview at our booth of our latest solutions in Power Quality, Consulting and Service, Automation and Wireless, Digital Substations, Enterprise Software and Microgrids – including a virtual reality experience.

Meet ABB innovation at Asian Utilities Week during May 24 - 25, 2017, Impact Arena, Booth No. H01

For more information, please visit our website: ABB.com, ABB Ability