Seasonal Asparagus at Elements

Bangkok--19 May--The Okura Prestige

Seasonal asparagus takes center stage this June at The Okura Bangkok's Elements restaurant as Executive Chef Antony Scholtmeyer creates a medley of unique dishes blending the flavours of French cuisine with Japanese influences.

Chef Antony Scholtmeyer uses perfect fleshy green and white spears of asparagus as the stars of their own dish or to complement the key ingredients of other signature dishes. These include a zesty crab Remoulade and wild asparagus salad with nori, a delicious mix of green, white, wild and purple asparagus paired with a herb puree, kombu and roast soy beans; and a subtle creamy white asparagus veloute served with poached oysters, mitsuba and smoked daikon.

Asparagus pairs very well with seafood and features a delicately steamed ocean trout served with a white asparagus fondue, sorrel, wild asparagus and Sancho pepper. Also tender and full of flavour is the roasted Iberico lamb rack with green asparagus, Jerusalem artichokes, cepe, and ginko nuts.

Enjoy seasonal asparagus and much more at Elements from 1 - 30 June 2017, Tuesday to Saturday, 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. 5-course menu is Baht 4,500++ per person and à la carte dishes starting from Baht 690++.

Elements restaurant is located on the 25th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok. For information and reservations, please call 02 687 9000 or email elements@okurabangkok.com.

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.