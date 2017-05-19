Seasonal Asparagus at Elements

Seasonal Asparagus at ElementsGeneral Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 13:10
Seasonal asparagus takes center stage this June at The Okura Bangkok's Elements restaurant as Executive Chef Antony Scholtmeyer creates a medley of unique dishes blending the flavours of French cuisine with Japanese influences.
Chef Antony Scholtmeyer uses perfect fleshy green and white spears of asparagus as the stars of their own dish or to complement the key ingredients of other signature dishes. These include a zesty crab Remoulade and wild asparagus salad with nori, a delicious mix of green, white, wild and purple asparagus paired with a herb puree, kombu and roast soy beans; and a subtle creamy white asparagus veloute served with poached oysters, mitsuba and smoked daikon.
Asparagus pairs very well with seafood and features a delicately steamed ocean trout served with a white asparagus fondue, sorrel, wild asparagus and Sancho pepper. Also tender and full of flavour is the roasted Iberico lamb rack with green asparagus, Jerusalem artichokes, cepe, and ginko nuts.
Latest Press Release
Do you love to get creative with your bento boxes? Then come along to Kisso Japanese Restaurant on Tuesday, 30 May 2017 and get to work so we can see. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok's Bento Box Competition looks to be a fun event to find out who,...
Seasonal asparagus takes center stage this June at The Okura Bangkok's Elements restaurant as Executive Chef Antony Scholtmeyer creates a medley of unique dishes blending the flavours of French cuisine with Japanese influences. Chef Antony Scholtmeyer...
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok shares the excitement for the arrival of Spasso's new Chef de Cuisine Roberto Parentela, who was born and raised with a passion for Italian cuisine. His special highlights include Vitello tonnato all antica (Slow cooked veal...
Kaveepan Eiamsakulrat (Middle), Executive Chairman of The Crystal Ekamai-Ramintra, and Supanavit Eiamsakulrat (3rd from left), Chief Executive Officer of The Crystal Ekamai-Ramintra, presented a bouquet of flowers to Chakrit Benadetti (3rd from right) to...
Cambodia's Labour and Vocational Training Ministry has awarded a certificate to Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF), lauding its exemplary migrant workers recruitment and treatment at the swine processing plant in Chachoengsao. CPF is the first Thai...