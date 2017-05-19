Photo Release: The Crystal Presents Bouquet of Flowers as Congratulations on The Opening of Le Rose Restaurant

Photo Release: The Crystal Presents Bouquet of Flowers as Congratulations on The Opening of Le Rose RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 12:41
Kaveepan Eiamsakulrat (Middle), Executive Chairman of The Crystal Ekamai-Ramintra, and Supanavit Eiamsakulrat (3rd from left), Chief Executive Officer of The Crystal Ekamai-Ramintra, presented a bouquet of flowers to Chakrit Benadetti (3rd from right) to congratulate him on the opening of Le Rose Restaurant. It is a local restaurant serving Thai traditional cuisines. Joining the event the other day were Kitteetat Kongpobjirapat (far right) and Supachai Wongvorazathe (2nd from right) at The Crystal Veranda, Ekamai – Ram Indra Expressway.
