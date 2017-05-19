Celebrate the opening of Jamba Juice (Jam Festival ) in Thailand Free American fruit and vegetable juice ! All year round

General Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 16:22
Bangkok--19 May--โพลีพลัส พีอาร์

Enjoy delicious fruit and vegetable juice. Nationality American Jamba, by Juice (Jam Bar Joos)drinks, fruit and vegetable juices made of 100% is one of America's flying to Thailand. Jamba Juice (JamFestival) opens in Thailand Give the first 100 free drinks to the queue at the opening celebration. You will get a special prize ! By the first queue, get a VIP Card, drink jar, bar, juju free throughout the year, Q2 getfree VIP Card 6 months,

On Thursday May 25, 2560 from 10am onwards at G floor, Paragon Food Hall, Siam Paragon.For more information, visit Www.facebook.com/jambajuicetha Iland

Latest Press Release

