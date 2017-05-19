Outrigger Resorts welcomes Kelly Hoen as area GM

Bangkok--19 May--ScottAsia Communications

Outrigger Enterprises Group announced today that Kelly Hoen has been appointed the area general manager for Outrigger's two iconic beachfront properties in Waikiki – Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

In this role, she is responsible for sustained operational excellence at both properties, as well as direct oversight of sales strategy, market planning and revenue management. The position also includes day-to-day leadership at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, serving as its on-property general manager.

"Kelly's track record for successfully repositioning hotels and resorts in Hawaii is unrivaled; her breadth of expertise and passion for excellence provide immense value for Outrigger as we undergo our Waikiki reinvestment and redevelopment strategy," said Paul Richardson, chief operating officer of Outrigger Enterprises Group.

Hoen brings more than two decades of luxury hotel leadership to Outrigger Resorts. Most recently, she served as the general manager for The MODERN HONOLULU, a high-energy luxury lifestyle hotel at the gateway of Waikiki. Prior to this, she was the general manager of The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort where she led the $80 million renovation and rebranding of this historic Waikiki Beach hotel. Before that, she was the general manager of Princeville Resort, a Luxury Collection Resort and was directly involved with the design and development what is now The St. Regis Princeville Resort.

A native of Hawaii, Hoen attended La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls in Honolulu, then went on to receive her bachelor of fine arts from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She has a penchant for professional development and holds the reputation of being one of the best mentors in Hawaii's hospitality industry. She is a member of the La Pietra board of trustees, a member of the Aloha United Way board of directors, a member of the Easter Seals Hawaii board of directors and is the past chairperson of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association board of directors.