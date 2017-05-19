Stay fit and healthy in the rainy season at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Stay fit and healthy in the rainy season at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 09:55
Let's enjoy our fitness membership promotion at LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to get you to stay fit and healthy with our modern and fully equipped facilities including professional and service-minded trainers who will be always on hand to help you get the most from your workout and keep you motivated on your journey. Or discover our exciting fitness classes conducted by experienced teachers and personal trainers such as yoga, yoga fly, pilates, Zumba dance, TRX, aero boxing and Thai boxing, to help you get into shape so you find a class time that fits into your busy routine.
LIFESTYLES ON 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld provides exceptional opportunities for an annual membership price of only THB 38,000 by purchasing a group fitness membership (minimum of 3 persons). Getting back into a workout routine that suits you with our fantastic fitness membership promotion. For more information, please call us at: 02-100-6299.
