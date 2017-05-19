Photo Release: Pullman Pattaya Hotel G provides educational materials for The Redemtorist Vocational School for People with Disabilities

Bangkok--19 May--Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, led by GM Sophon Vongchatchainont (front row, fifth from left) visits The Redemptorist Vocational School for People with Disabilities. On this occasion, the hotel also brought fourteen obsolete flat screen TVs to give to the school. All TVs will be reused as teaching aids for the electrical mechanic class. The students shall learn about TV components, how they function and how they may be repaired.

Founded in 1987, The Redemptorist Vocational School for People with Disabilities aims to serve the physically disabled, from 17 - 35 years old, who were born with physical disabilities or crippled by disease or accidents. Not only does the school have an Electronic Mechanical Class, they also offer a two year course on Computer Science and Computer Business in English.