Return to Bubbles Touch of Gatsby on Friday, May 26th, 2017 At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--19 May--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Return to Bubbles presents "Touch of Gatsby Night"

Never get bored to dress up so "Gatsby", this month of May at Return to Bubbles" we even bring you back even further to the 1920's. Those who come Gatsby style and have full load of confidence are welcomed to join our fun Gatsby fashion show by volunteer guests. Best costume competition will follow as the event highlight. The winner will be announced by well-known famous stylist & top model. Then, the party continues with drink & dance till the end.

Let's be "Gatsby Glamour" on Friday 26th May 2017 from 21:00 hrs onwards at MyBar, Lower Lobby of the hotel.

Return to Bubbles is being arranged as part of Dusit Thani Bangkok's 48th anniversary celebrations, which also includes a series of special promotions on accommodation, events, and dining at the hotel. The promotions, which will be held throughout the year, are listed online at www.dusit.com/48anniversary.

For more information and reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2998-2999. Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani