Photo Release: The new True Arena Hua Hin Squash Court is officially opened in Hua Hin

Bangkok--22 May--True Arena Hua Hin

Mr. Wasawat Tuntiprapha, General Manager of True Arena Hua Hin, presided as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony to cut the ribbon that officially opened the new squash court, which is situated in the sports complex at True Arena Hua Hin. In this regard, the squash court was purposely built to facilitate sport lovers and increase diversity in sporting variety. Besides, this will make True Arena Hua Hin be able to support international sporting variety in an outstanding way for years to come.

For more information, please call 032 909 633 or info@truearenahuahin.com