Stuvik#s Lamborghini battered at Buriram

Bangkok--22 May--Stuvik Racing Project

The second race of the Blancpain GT series Asia took place at the Buriram International Circuit, the race would be Sandy's first home event in his main series.

Free practice took place on Friday and the Thai drivers Lamborghini Huracan GT3 had sustained extra BOP balast, this meant the car was further disadvantaged in comparison to its competitors. This would prove to be a challenge for Sandy and his teammate Martin Kodric as they pushed the car as hard as they could only to place in the lower half of the top 10.

Qualifying on Saturday morning saw Kodric in the car for qualifying 1 and Sandy in he car for qualifying 2. Kodric set a blistering lap to secure 6th on the grid for race 1. Sandy qualified in 13th for the second race in a very competitive field of almost 30 cars.

Race 1 would be a pivotal moment in the weekend for the Thai driver and his teammate. Kodric got off to a flying start and gained 4 positions within the first lap. 10 minutes into the race, keeping a good pace and maintaining his position, Kodric was unable to avoid a spinning GT4 car dangerously trying to rejoin the track after having taken out the leading Ferrari of Chinese racer Liu. The damage sustained in the crash meant that the #66 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 was out of not only the Saturday race but the Sunday race as well.

"I'm very sorry to all the Thai fans that were cheering for me and I wish I would've gotten the chance to drive in front of them as I'm confident a podium was on the table." Sandy explains.

Sandy is supported by The Pizza Company, Singha Corporation, Thai Airways, Dacon Inspection Services, The Tourism Authority of Thailand, The Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.