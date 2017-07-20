Photo Release: Staff Party 2017 Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Photo Release: Staff Party 2017 Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Thursday July 20, 2017 09:47
Supatra Chirathivat (standing row: 5th left), Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Social Responsibities at Centara Hotels & Resorts, recently presided over the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's yearly staff party at the hotel's Vibhavadee Ballroom.
Seen in the photo from left: Tipawan Supapakdee (standing row: 2nd left), Director of Human Resources; Franz Sanchez (standing row: 3rd left), Executive Assistant Manager; Wim N.M. Fagel (standing row: 4th left), General Manager; Ms. Chirathivat; Phetcharat Promasit (standing row: 6th left), Director of Sales and Pradapporn Chantaworaluck (seated row: 3rd left), Public Relations Manager.
