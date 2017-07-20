Japanese Ocean Discoveries At Utage Japanese Restaurant Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien From Now 30 September 2017

Bangkok--20 Jul--Plaza Athenee Bangkok

Discover another dimension of authentic Japanese dining. This summer the passionate + perfectionist chefs at Utage Japanese Restaurant are pulling strings with their sourcing connections to bring discerning diners 05 particular delicacies of the deep.

Closely liaising with specialist suppliers, the restaurant located at 3rd Floor Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien, presents a new "Ocean Discoveries" sashimi + nigiri menu of uncommon clams, scallops + fish for lunch + dinner from now to 30 September 2017, including:

Akagai sweet saltwater clams.

Hirame 'olive flounder' or Japanese halibut.

Mirugai very large, saltwater clams.

Hotate scallops with a rich, sweet taste and soft consistency.

Madai red sea bream.

A la carte menu starts from THB 450++.

Utage is decorated in a serene contemporary Japanese style set around a sociable open Sushi Counter. Elegant private dining rooms are available.

15% savings for SPG members on food only

20% saving for Le Club member on food only

For restaurants reservations please call 02 650 8800 ext. Utage or e-mail fb.bangkok@lemeridien.com or visit websites: plazaatheneebangkok.com and lemeridien.com/plazaatheneebangkok

UTAGE – 3rd Floor

Open Daily

Lunch: From 11:30 hrs. – 14:30 hrs.

Dinner: From 18:00 hrs. – 22:30 hrs.