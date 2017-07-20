Three Ways to Make Mothers Day Matchless at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Bangkok--20 Jul--Plaza Ath?n?e Bangkok Mother's Day celebrations on Saturday 12 August 2017, are more meaningful at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel. Indulgent international brunch, dim sum brunch and seafood dinner choices ensure warm relations and memorable moments. Mother's Day Brunch at The Rain Tree Cafe Expressing love and make Mother's Day a special occasion she'll treasure over one of the Rain Tree Cafe's leisurely award-winning brunch buffets peppered with live stations and all the sweet + savoury treats mum can't resist. The Rain Tree Cafe – 3rd Floor From 12:00 hrs. – 15:30 hrs. Price: THB 2,400++ per person including drinking water Seafood Dinner Buffet at The Rain Tree Cafe Appreciate mom over a feast from the deep. Warm + inviting, the family gathers to give mom her dues and indulge her taste for ocean-fresh seafood. Savour the succulence of lobster and oysters, crab + king prawns + much more. The Rain Tree Cafe – 3rd Floor From 18:00 hrs. – 22:30 hrs. Price: THB 1,900++ per person including one lobster and drinking water 15% savings for SPG Members 20% savings for Le Club Plaza Members Mother's Day Dim Sum Brunch at Silk Road A special all-you-can-eat dim sum brunch is on the midday Mother's Day menu in the serene setting of Silk Road. Exquisite taste, intriguing variety and graceful service are its key ingredients. Silk Road – 3rd Floor From 11:30 hrs. – 14:30 hrs Price: THB 1,200++ per person including complimentary serving of Chinese tea + drinking water. 10% savings for Le Club Plaza Members For restaurants reservations please call 02 650 8800 or e-mail fb.bangkok@lemeridien.com or visit websites:plazaatheneebangkok.com and lemeridien.com/plazaatheneebangkok

