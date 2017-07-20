Photo Release: TIJ Public Forum on the Rule of Law and Sustainable Development At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--20 Jul--Dusit Thani Bangkok

H.E. Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, Minister of Justice was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of TIJ Public Forum on the Rule of Law and Sustainable Development: Understanding the Legacy of H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej held at Napalai Ballroom of Dusit Thani Bangkok. At the event, Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak, Executive Director of Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ) gave a warmth welcome among the honorary guests who attended this event.

Picture Shows: (from Left) Ambassador Adisak Panupong, Special Advisor of TIJ; Dr. Prasarn Triratvorakul, Board Member of Thailand Sustainable Development Foundation; Prof. Dr. Surakiart Sathirathai, Former Deputy Prime Minister; H.E. Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana; Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak; Martin Hart-Hansen, Deputy Resident Representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Thailand and Dr. Sandro Calvani, Senior Advisor on Strategic Planning of Mae Fah Luang Foundation (under Royal Patronage)