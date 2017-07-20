Flamenco live performance in Bangkok @ Arroz, SPANISH Rice House.

Bangkok--20 Jul--V PR Co

Spanish Rice House & Independent Wine&Spirit (Thailand) Co.,Ltd presents a unique Flamenco live performance @ Arroz, SPANISH Rice House on 26th & 27th July 2017.

Featuring the Flamenco performance dancers -- Cristina Carrasco & Javier Serrano

A unique Flamenco live show in Bangkok

Show goes on from 7:30 onwards

Aperitif Tapas Set THB 800 to start the night

You can order after your regular Paella or main course or just keep going on Tapas!

Promoting for the night the fabulous Fino wine Tio Pepe by Bodegas González Byass.

An andalusian sherry wine that will make you feel the special vibe of the night.

Limited Seats are available.

For more information or bookings 02-258-7696 or info@arrozthai.com

**112 Sukhumvit 53