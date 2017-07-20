137 PILLARS SUITES RESIDENCES BANGKOK PRESENTS SAM MAE KRUA / THREE GREAT THAI LADY CHEFS A curated culinary journey through the timeless realm of Thai cuisine

Bangkok--20 Jul--137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok invites guests to experience a unique gastronomic journey through the timeless realm of Thai cuisine, with three different flavors from three talented female chefs over 4 evenings from 27th to 30th July, 2017 at Nimitr.

Thursday 27 July

CHEF ANCHALEE PONRUNGSIT (CHEF AN)

With a Culinary Art Management Bachelor Degree from Dusit Thani College, Chef An started her culinary journey in 1993 at The Regent Bangkok (Four Seasons Hotel) as an Apprentice Pastry & Dessert Section. She was there for 3 years and then left to explore new challenges at One Convent Road Restaurant, Coffee Beans Cafe & Restaurant and later Thai Siam Makro Public Company Limited, before returning to continue her journey as a Commis I at Biscotti Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok in 2000. There she worked her way up to be Chef De Cuisine at Madison in 2016, during this time the hotel was rebranded from Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok to Anantara Siam Bangkok. She has previously participated in the Word Gourmet Festival, not to mention working with many notable chefs such as 1-Michelin Star Chef David Kinch from Manresa and 1-Michelin Star Chef Markus Arnold from Meridiano Berne Switzerland. She joined 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok as Executives Sous Chef in November 2016.

Selecting only the freshest and finest ingredients, Chef An will passionately create a five-course set dinner menu in the style of "Avant-garde cooking with a Thai twist" to serve a legendary dinner for guests on this magical evening.

Friday 28 July

CHEF CHAPORNPAT DAPACHUTISAN (CHEF JIB)

Chef Jib is a very talented lady, with strong culinary credentials which she gained from previously working with the Mandarin Oriental group, both in Bangkok and in London. Last year she trained with Chef Philippe Vetele, at the 2 Michelin Star Restaurant in Anne De Bretagne Hotel, a Relais & Chateaux Hotel in France. Chef Jib has also been a private chef for the German Embassy in Bangkok and is currently The Executive Chef at the Relais & Chateaux's Wanakarn Beach Resort and Spa in Phang-Na, near Phuket.

Chef Jib will blow guests' minds away with "An explosion of flavours of Thai and French fusion cuisine", based on her strong international experience in innovative cooking of Thai and French fusion style food, and by applying her unique cooking talents, along with the best ingredients, to creatively design a five-course set dinner menu. A great opportunity for guests to experience the unique combination of flavours from Thai and French delights in what is sure to be an extraordinary evening.

Saturday 29 July

CHEF SUPANUT KHANARAK (CHEF ANN)

On this evening, Chef Ann will "Bring long lost Thai recipes back to life" and present guests with a carefully crafted five course set dinner menu with unique traditional Thai flavors of long-lost authentic Thai dishes.

Chef Ann trained at Dusit Hotel & Resort, Pattaya, in 1990 and received a certificate of Kitchen Operations from The School of International Hotel and Tourism Business Centre in 1991. Her passion for cooking brought her to Australia, and in 1998 she started her dream career as a chef at Sailor Thai Restaurant in Sydney, under the guidance of Michelin Star Chef David Thomson. After three years in Australia, Chef Ann decided to come back to her home country, where she has worked as a chef at various famous restaurants between 2004 – 2007, such as Senses Bangkok Restaurant, The Metropolitan Bangkok as a Chef de Partie and Nata Restaurant Bangkok, where she played an important role in the menu design, as well as training budding chefs of the future. Following on from this successful period, she joined Four Seasons Hotels Bangkok and worked there as a Thai Chef at The Spice Market Restaurant for eight years. During this time she participated in the annual food festival, as a guest chef of June Hangar-7 Red in Austria 2010, and also designed the menu for in-flight service meals for ANA airline in 2014. Currently, Chef Ann is the chef and co-owner at Bangkok Bold Cooking Studio.

Sunday 30 July

THE ONE AND ONLY EVENING FEATURING ALL THREE TALENTED FEMALE CHEFS!

Our three Lady Chefs, "Sam Mae Krua", will come together and bring the best of their celebrated skills and techniques to the table by presenting a very special and uniquely flavoured menu for The Grand Finale, a six-course set dinner menu, which guests can't miss!

Save these dates in your diary to enjoy the five-course dinner menu, which is available at THB 2,900 net per person from 27th to 29th July 2017 and at THB 3,500 net per person for The Grand Finale, a six-course dinner menu on 30th July 2017.

Located on level 27 at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok, Nimitr is an upscale fine dining destination serving Cutting-edge Oriental Gastronomy cuisine. A leading-edge concept, which offers the highest standards of modern cuisine drawing on Asian and Western inspirations. Nimitr's design is a modern decor of a unique contemporary Asian design in a global metropolis. Premium Northern and Southern hemisphere wines are showcased in the Wine Wall and expertly presented by our 137 Pillars sommeliers. Nimitr's shining and vivid blue combination adds to the dining experience by encouraging soothing senses, whilst creating a romantic warmth. The restaurant is open daily for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Guests can arrive in style in 'Louie the London Cab' which has been fully customised for the hotel, with scheduled pick-up times from Promprong Bangkok Sky Train (BTS) Station/Emquartier Shopping area.