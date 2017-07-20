Discover Taste Travels in #Culinary ItalyAt Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Bangkok

Bangkok--20 Jul--Le Meridien Bangkok

A festival of authentic Italian flavours curated by an exceptional Italian chef awaits antipasti, pasta, pizza and gelato fans at Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Bangkok from 10 July until 31 August 2017. Every Italian food lover who dine during 'Taste Travels in 'Culinary Italy', will stand a chance to win many amazing prizes.

Talented Executive Chef Marco Cammarata and his passionate team select authentically delicious Italian dishes to enhance the remarkable regular international lunch, dinner, weekend seafood dinner and brunch buffets with taste bud-tingling dish rotations and live stations.

At our fabulous 'Taste Travels in 'Culinary Italy' feast, diners can delight in a variety of Culinary Italy highlight menus include Eggplant caponata with prawns, Black onion and asparagus frittata, Potato ravioli filled with seabass, marjoram sauce, Fettuccine with sustainable prawns, roasted capsicum nage, Beef Carpaccio with Colman's mustard, lemon-olive oil dressing, Calzone Mediterraneo (stuffed pizza with potato, mussels), Low-temperature stuffed grass-fed beef sirloin, Marco's seafood risotto, just to name a few. The buffet also features a selection of luscious desserts including Tartufo di Pizzo (hazelnut gelato ball filled with cherry and chocolate), Modernist grappa tiramisu, Royal Project sustainable vanilla gelato and many more.

Bring the family for some relaxed togetherness. Engage the children with a chance to make their own pizza.

Lunch Buffet (Monday – Saturday) from 12:00 – 14:30hrs, THB 1,100++ per person*

Dinner Buffet (Sunday – Thursday) from 18:00 – 21:30hrs, THB 1,300++ per person*

Weekend Seafood Dinner (Friday and Saturday) from 18:00 – 21:30hrs, THB 1,600++ per person*

Sunday Brunch from 12:00 – 14:30hrs, THB 1,800++ per person*

Explore the long buffet line, stopping at the live cooking counters to select dishes prepared to your taste by interactive chefs. Feel vitalized by artful modern design with lots of space and light from the street.

* Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

Latest Recipe is at level 02, Le Meridien Bangkok (Surawong)

For reservations, please call 02 232 8888 or email: fbadmin.lmbkk@lemeridien.com or visit www.lemeridienbangkokpatpong.com