Legendary unique menu with panoramic view at Red Sky

Bangkok--20 Jul--Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

We proudly present our unique six-course set menu is paired with excellent champagne and wines from around the world with magnificent panoramic view of the city at Red Sky restaurant on the 55th floor of the Skyscraper.

Get Perfectly dinner with exclusive meals, Chef Christian Ham and his team have created fabulous various menu with their strongly effort including exquisite canapes, Oscetra caviar and Elyx vodka with traditional accompaniments; whole Canadian lobster salad with mango, avocado and baby greens; corn and black truffle agnolotti with Girolle mushrooms, corn and parmigiano; Wagyu beef tenderloin "Rossini" with foie gras, truffle, wild mushrooms and Madeira sauce; and butter-roasted whole Dover sole "meunière" with capers, shallot butter, and potato puree, accompanied by a dark chocolate sphere served with vanilla ice cream.

Priced at THB 12,855++ per person, the set menu extravaganza is available from 18.00 hrs onwards. For more information or to make reservations, please call us at: 0-2100-6255 or E-mail: diningcgcw@chr.co.th

* Booking one week advance notice with a minimum of 8 people is required for the private dining room