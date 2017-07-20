Legendary unique menu with panoramic view at Red Sky

General Press Releases Thursday July 20, 2017 17:28
Bangkok--20 Jul--Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

We proudly present our unique six-course set menu is paired with excellent champagne and wines from around the world with magnificent panoramic view of the city at Red Sky restaurant on the 55th floor of the Skyscraper.

Get Perfectly dinner with exclusive meals, Chef Christian Ham and his team have created fabulous various menu with their strongly effort including exquisite canapes, Oscetra caviar and Elyx vodka with traditional accompaniments; whole Canadian lobster salad with mango, avocado and baby greens; corn and black truffle agnolotti with Girolle mushrooms, corn and parmigiano; Wagyu beef tenderloin "Rossini" with foie gras, truffle, wild mushrooms and Madeira sauce; and butter-roasted whole Dover sole "meunière" with capers, shallot butter, and potato puree, accompanied by a dark chocolate sphere served with vanilla ice cream.

Priced at THB 12,855++ per person, the set menu extravaganza is available from 18.00 hrs onwards. For more information or to make reservations, please call us at: 0-2100-6255 or E-mail: diningcgcw@chr.co.th
* Booking one week advance notice with a minimum of 8 people is required for the private dining room

Latest Press Release

Dont Miss the Delicious Brazilian Night Buffet At The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

The World restaurant of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, enjoy dinning with caravans of international buffet. Every Thursday Night for Brazilian lover enjoy Manioc soup (cassava cream soup), Bobó de camarão (shrimp with manioc cream), Ximxim...

Indulge in our Surf Turf at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Discover your appetite for adventure with "Surf & Turf" buffet at The World restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld on Tuesday nights from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs that will impress both seafood and meat lovers with an...

Three Ways to Make Mothers Day Matchless at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Mother's Day celebrations on Saturday 12 August 2017, are more meaningful at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel. Indulgent international brunch, dim sum brunch and seafood dinner choices ensure warm relations and memorable moments. Mother's...

Japanese Ocean Discoveries At Utage Japanese Restaurant Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien From Now 30 September 2017

Discover another dimension of authentic Japanese dining. This summer the passionate + perfectionist chefs at Utage Japanese Restaurant are pulling strings with their sourcing connections to bring discerning diners 05 particular delicacies of the...

Discover Taste Travels in #Culinary ItalyAt Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Bangkok

A festival of authentic Italian flavours curated by an exceptional Italian chef awaits antipasti, pasta, pizza and gelato fans at Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Bangkok from 10 July until 31 August 2017. Every Italian food lover who dine during 'Taste...

Related Topics

Red Sky restaurant Around The World Restaurant Excellent Legendary The World perfect cellent Set Menu Present