INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK HOSTS THE YOUNG SOMMELIERS COMPETITION 2017 BY CHAINE DES ROTISSEURS

INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK HOSTS THE YOUNG SOMMELIERS COMPETITION 2017 BY CHAINE DES ROTISSEURSGeneral Press Releases Thursday July 20, 2017 12:52
In 2007, the Chaîne inaugurated the annual International Jeunes Sommeliers Competition to offer young sommeliers, between the ages of 21 and 31, the opportunity to present their skills and 'savoir faire' under highly competitive, intense and gruelling testing conditions.
Each participant was tested on service, blind tasting, and theory, consisting of A Practical Exam, with each contestant competing in a "mock" restaurant" scenario, each assigned a table number, and judged on how to perform Champagne service, decanting wines, appropriate glassware choices for spirits and blind spirit identification of crafted beverages by nose. Next came the blind tasting, with the contestant having to deduce 4 wines (2 white & 2 red) naming the wines grape varietals in 25 minutes for all wines.
The lucky first-prize winner was Ms. Phanwadee Manusphaibool, Sommelier for L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, who will receive a fully paid trip to Budapest to compete in the international finals September of this year. The other participants included Mr. Dirakerit Kotchawong, Assistant Manager/ Sommelier of Riedel Wine Bar; Ms. Nepaka Thongkerd, Sales Executive for Texica; and Mr. Watchara Leelao, Sommelier of the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.
The mission of the Chaine des Rotisseurs members is to promote, encourage, and support young professionals seeking to be the best sommeliers of the future. Their goal is accomplished by the organization promoting enjoyment, knowledge and an understanding of fine wines and crafted beverages.
Latest Press Release
The World restaurant of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, enjoy dinning with caravans of international buffet. Every Thursday Night for Brazilian lover enjoy Manioc soup (cassava cream soup), Bobó de camarão (shrimp with manioc cream), Ximxim...
Discover your appetite for adventure with "Surf & Turf" buffet at The World restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld on Tuesday nights from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs that will impress both seafood and meat lovers with an...
Mother's Day celebrations on Saturday 12 August 2017, are more meaningful at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel. Indulgent international brunch, dim sum brunch and seafood dinner choices ensure warm relations and memorable moments. Mother's...
Discover another dimension of authentic Japanese dining. This summer the passionate + perfectionist chefs at Utage Japanese Restaurant are pulling strings with their sourcing connections to bring discerning diners 05 particular delicacies of the...
A festival of authentic Italian flavours curated by an exceptional Italian chef awaits antipasti, pasta, pizza and gelato fans at Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Bangkok from 10 July until 31 August 2017. Every Italian food lover who dine during 'Taste...