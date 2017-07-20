Photo Release: Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Ranked the Fourth Best Conference Hotel 2017 in Asia by SmartTravelAsia.com

General Press Releases Thursday July 20, 2017 13:46
Bangkok--20 Jul--Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel was voted by the readers of SmartTravelAsia.com in their Best in Travel Poll 2017 as the 4th Best Conference Hotels in Asia categories but was the first and only hotel in Thailand to be listed in the category by the voters from Asia, UK/Europe and USA/North America.

Picture shows – from left: Mr. Vacharavich Tasanaroungrong/Director of Human Resources, Mr. Gilles Evrard / Hotel Manager, Mr. Vijay Verghese/ Editor Smart Travel Asia, Ms. Vilawan Poonkul / Director of Catering & Event Management, Ms. Virinya Maytheepattanachat / Director of Marketing Communications

MEDIA CONTACT:
Virinya Maytheepattanachat, Director of Marketing Communications
Virinya.maytheepattanachat@lemeridien.com Tel: +66 2650 8800 ext. 4047
Tipawan Jitman, Marketing Communications Manager
tipawan.jitman@lemeridien.com Tel: +66 2650 8800 ext. 6243
Wilasinee Wichienrut, PR Executive
pr.bangkok@lemeridien.com Tel +66 2650 8800 ext.6250

