Photo Release: Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Ranked the Fourth Best Conference Hotel 2017 in Asia by SmartTravelAsia.com

Bangkok--20 Jul--Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel was voted by the readers of SmartTravelAsia.com in their Best in Travel Poll 2017 as the 4th Best Conference Hotels in Asia categories but was the first and only hotel in Thailand to be listed in the category by the voters from Asia, UK/Europe and USA/North America.

Picture shows – from left: Mr. Vacharavich Tasanaroungrong/Director of Human Resources, Mr. Gilles Evrard / Hotel Manager, Mr. Vijay Verghese/ Editor Smart Travel Asia, Ms. Vilawan Poonkul / Director of Catering & Event Management, Ms. Virinya Maytheepattanachat / Director of Marketing Communications

