Photo Release: Ramada Plaza Bangkok Menam Riverside jointly hosted the prayer ceremony for the passing of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulayadej

Bangkok--20 Jul--Ramada Plaza Bangkok Menam Riverside Mrs. Malee Tangsin (4th from left), Chair Lady of Ramada Plaza Bangkok Menam Riverside, Tangsin Foundation and the management and staff of jointly hosted the prayer ceremony dedicated to the benevolence of the passing His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulayadej at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace compound, recently.

