D2 drinks at dusitD2 Chiang Mai

Bangkok--20 Jul--dusitD2 Chiang Mai

1-31 July 2017 – D2 drinks

Go hun-sa with mixed drinks from lychee, "Cool as Lychee" and "Lychee Hun-Sa" and sweet-scented juice made by the winning bartenders at Mix Bar who will make your day as a perfect day.

"cool as lychee" (cocktail) – a creation from Finlandia vodka, lychee juice, lime juice, lychee syrup and pineapple juice

"lychee hun-sa" (mocktail) - a glass of lychee juice, lime juice, lychee syrup, pineapple juice and Coca Cola.

"Cool as Lychee and Lychee Hun-Sa" are available from 11.00 hrs. until midnight @ Mix Bar

Starting from thb 150 net per glass

for more information, please call +66 (0) 53-999-999

or e-mail: d2cm@dusit.com