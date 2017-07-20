Special Dining Offers for Mom only at Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam!

Bangkok--20 Jul--Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam

This August 12th, show Mom how much she means to you and celebrate Thai Mother's Day with a variety of special offers to choose from at Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam! Gather the whole family for a fantastic day of feasting and quality time together.

For moms who love buffet: Come to the SQUARE for a special Mother's Day Seafood Brunch and Dinner Buffet at THB 1,299++/person with free-flow soft drinks. Dine on freshly-shucked oysters, king crab legs on ice, steamed or grilled premium seafood selection, delicious Japanese sushi and sashimi and more! As the VIP guest of the day, Mom dines for free and gets a special surprise! Lunch available from 11:30am - 2:30pm, dinner available from 6:00pm - 10:00pm on the 6th floor. Accor Plus discount of 10% on top applies.

For moms who love tea-time: It's tea time at the Lounge! Our Queen's High Tea set for two is free for Mom and comes with an extra complimentary drink from our menu. At normally THB 599++/set for 2, you can nibble on freshly-baked sweet and savoury pastries and watch the city from the chic comforts of The Lounge on the 6th floor. Available from 2:00pm – 5:00pm.

For moms who love to hang out: Make it a fun night out at BAR9 Beer Garden on the 9th floor with a "Buy 1, Get 1" special drinks menu for Mom from 6:00pm – 11:00pm. Choose from classic cocktail options such as Cosmopolitan, Bellini and more, house red/white/sparkling wines… or even soft drinks or juices for the Mom who wants to enjoy BAR9's relaxing atmosphere with non-alcoholic drinks.

There's a deal perfect for every type of Mom waiting for you at Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam this August 12th! So don't wait and book your offer in advance! Email h7272-fb4@accor.com or call 02-209-1700 ext. 8703 or see http://novotelbangkokplatinum.com/special-offers/ for more.