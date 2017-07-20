dentsu X Thailand Accelerate Growth with Appointment of Sarnchatt Chansrakao as New CEO

Bangkok--20 Jul--dentsu X Thailand

dentsu X (Thailand), a subsidiary of Dentsu Aegis Network, has today announced Sarnchatt Chansrakao as its new CEO, succeeding Mitsuyuki Nakamura who takes up his role as Managing Director of Global Business Center of Dentsu Inc. in Japan and Global Vice President of dentsu X, effective immediately. The streamlining of organizational restructure is a transformative step to strengthen new approach focusing on "Experience Beyond Exposure," empowering the agency to excel in the digital economy.

Dentsu media (Thailand) has recently changed its name to "dentsu X (Thailand)," effective since mid-June this year. dentsu X centers on its distinct proposition "Experience Beyond Exposure," to professionally empower clients, business partners and all stakeholders with enhanced capability to efficiently stay ahead of competitors as well as providing total integrated solutions combining best-in-class communication and media planning services. The new headship will bring about a dramatic change to cement the success of the company.

"I am confident in Sarnchatt's leadership and his strong management capability. He will certainly be a major force and continue to steer dentsu X to significant success. This change aims to sustainably enable our company to be unparalleled in the communication industry," said Mitsuyuki Nakamura, Managing Director, Global Business Center of Dentsu Inc. and Global Vice President of dentsu X.

Forging his 20-year career in the industry, Sarnchatt is a renowned veteran who competently specializes in a broad range of strategic business planning and communication planning, including content creation, sports marketing as well as innovation and technology development. Sarnchatt joined dentsu X (Thailand), formerly Dentsu media (Thailand), in 2015 as Managing Director and later promoted to Senior Managing Director. During his tenure, Sarnchatt has shown an outstanding level of performance, and he has been widely praised for his contribution. As a result, he is trusted to lead dentsu X (Thailand) as its new CEO.

Mr. Nakamura added, "I firmly believe that Mr. Sarnchatt will skillfully and passionately continue to navigate the company towards next level of achievement. Mr. Sarnchatt is a fresh force who embraces hybrid business model that deliver substantial business growth plus success to clients' brands and society.

Mr. Sarnchatt Chansrakao, CEO of dentsu X (Thailand) said, "I'm delighted and honored to assume the leadership of dentsu X Thailand. I would like to thank our staff, all clients and business partners for their support to dentsu X in all along. I hope to continue strengthening our partnerships. I'm determined to propel and maneuver dentsu X's success to a new level as well as create "Experience Beyond Exposure" to usher in the consumer-led economy."

Mr. Mitsuyuki Nakamura becomes Managing Director of Global Business Center of Dentsu Inc. in Japan as well as takes up a position of Global Vice President of dentsu X, effective 1 July 2017.