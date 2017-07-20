Lobster Festival at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Lobster Festival at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel TowersGeneral Press Releases Thursday July 20, 2017 14:02
Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers launchs Lobster Feastival, during August – September 2017. We specially import the Lobsters from Boston, U.S.A. Chef Robert Luck Czeschka, the hotel Executive Chef, proudly present creative Lobter menu at our 4 restaurants. Feast, the international cuisine, provides unlimited Lobster Themidor at Sunday brunch. Award-winning restaurant Thara Thong invites you to come eat Phad-Cha Lobster and Thai Marinated Lobster Salad Served with Red Curry Espuma and Deep Fried Catfish while enjoying performances of classical Thai dance and music with inspiring views of the Chao Phraya River (Monday – Saturday) Giorgio's, Italian cuisine, offers Lobster Ravioli and Lobster Fettuccine. Last but not least, Riverside Grill, bar and restaurant by the River of Kings, presents Grilled Lobster Served with Spiced Chili-Butter and Glazed Lemon and Herbed Lobster Volcano. Prices start from THB 290++. The promotion is valid from 1 August to 30 September 2017.
Come and try very special dishes that are as nutritious as they are delicious in this elegant riverside restaurant. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com, or Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel.
