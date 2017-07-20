Famous Sunday Brunch at Feast Gets Revamp, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--20 Jul--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

The unique Sunday Brunch at Feast has taken the river experience to the next level with the brand new image. For the first time ever, Feast is turning an ordinary seafood on-ice and buffet display into marvelous lineup from Thai food stall to local fish market. Treat your perfect Sunday with our mouthwatering offers. Feast is ready to serve all your cravings.

Our executive chef, Robert Czeschka, proudly presents extensive live cooking stations from our award-winning restaurants where you will enjoy a gastronomic experience unlike elsewhere. Riverside Grill brings over its popular barbeque selections to grill-to-your-liking couple with appetizing (Caesar) salad dish with ten signature dips and sides. Delight your taste buds more to an authentic Thai finest cuisine at Thara Thong station. Giorgio's keeps the simply delicious concept and create heart-warming homemade pasta tossed in Parmesan wheel that would only let you ask for more. To top it all, indulge in our delectable desserts; rich chocolate, delightful panna-cotta, and traditional Thai desserts, the perfect finish to your perfect brunch.

Mathieu Bellec, the Director of Food and Beverage, is all out to impress with live trio band to enhance your full dining experience and introduce a new playground for the youngster. Children and those young-at-heart can enjoy the kid's playground full of games, toys, shows and secret surprise.

Let Sunday be the day for family and friends (or that one special friend). Join our Sunday Brunch Buffet at Feast on every Sunday only at THB 2,000 (nett) per person. Book now to receive the special offer come 4 pay 3 and pay only THB 1,546 (nett) per person, children from 0-9 years old are free of charge, children 10-12 years old half a price. Offer stands until 31st October 2017.

If you have any further questions or if you wish to make reservation, please contact Tel: 0 2266 9214, Email address: event.rosh@sheraton.com, Line ID: @rosheratonbangkok, Face Book: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com. We provide a complementary boat services from BTS Taksin to the hotel every half hour.