On July: There is nowhere like here!

Bangkok--21 Jul--Asia Hotel Bangkok On July : There is nowhere like here! Try our Grilled turnip cake and scallops with X.O. sauce. At The Greatwall restaurant Open daily Buffet and A la carte menu. Lunch : 11.00 am. – 02.00 pm. Dinner : 06.00 pm. – 10.00 pm. For more information or reservation please call 02 217 0808 Ext. 5303

Latest Press Release

Fried prawns with mixed fruit topped with cream salad Signature Dishe at Liu Restaurant For our Master Chinese Chef Jacky Chan at Liu restaurant, Conrad, presenting his signature neo-classic interpretations of some of the greatest dishes of traditional Chinese cuisine is both a real pleasure and an art. The most delicious crispy delicac of...

Photo Release: Love Thai Food? Why not join us the Thai cooking classes at Cafe Andaman Come and discover our delectable crafted Thai cuisine. At Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket, make your trip a bit more special with our Thai cooking classes available every Friday and Saturday at 11.30 a.m. at Cafe Andaman. Let these wonderful cooking classes tempt you for only 2,400 Baht net per guest for a 2-day...

Mid-Autumn Treasures 2017 At Dusit Gourmet, Dusit Thani Bangkok Dusit Thani Bangkok invites you to celebrate the joyous reunion festival with uniquely handcrafted mooncakes beautifully presented in our special designed gift box on occasion of hotel 48th anniversary at Dusit Gourmet from 10 August – 4 October...

THE BRAND NEW CO-WORKING SPACE WITH UNBEATABLE VIEWS OF SUKHUMVIT ROAD AT THE CONTINENT HOTEL, BANGKOK The latest addition to Axis & Spin sees it also being turned into a co-working space every day from 10am-4pm. Set in the heart of the city high above the crowds, this is an excellent getaway where one can settle in to a comfy table, fast Wi-Fi,...

